Political Parties Members Express Concern Over Census Data: Javed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that some political parties' members had expressed concerns over the census data.

Talking to a private television channel, he said if the political parties leaders agree to hold elections on the basis of an old census, the PML-N would not have any objection to it. The matter of conducting elections on the basis of the old census or the new one would be discussed in a meeting of the council of common interest (CCI), he said.

Commenting on new census data, he said that Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM) had concerns over the population data of Karachi areas.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said will look into the matter of holding elections on time.

The PML-N is not in favour of delaying the next elections at any cost, he added. He was of the opinion that general elections should be held as per schedule after dissolving the assemblies.

