Political Parties Must Prioritize National Interest: Khawaja Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:01 PM
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Wednesday that political dialogue is essential for resolving the country’s political and social tensions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025)
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that political negotiations remained a pathway to de-escalate tensions, even in challenging circumstances. "No political leader or party in our coalition opposes dialogue," adding that political conversations were the cornerstone of resolving disputes in a democratic societies.
Minister criticized the inflammatory rhetoric often used by PTI's leadership, calling it counterproductive.
He said that his party was committed to fostering dialogue, stating that "doors for negotiation should never be closed."
Answering a question, he said that founder PTI’s confrontational stance against state institutions was condemnable.
He stated that PTI's actions had damaged the political fabric of the country. He urged political parties to prioritize the national interest over personal or party gains, stressing the need to rebuild trust in institutions.
