Political Parties Must Resolve Problems Through Dialogue: Saad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that the political parties should resolve all the issues through dialogue which was the only solution.

Talking to the media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had agreed on one thing that elections should be held across the country on same day.

"We showed flexibility and are ready for negotiations even today," the minister said adding that our lawyer Farooq H. Naik had appeared in the court and he was here to represent Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The minister said "Institutions are standing in front of each other due to continuous injustices in the country.

" He said Punjab should not be accused of monopoly.

"Our dialogue with PTI has come a long way," he added.

Saad Rafique said that the government was holding negotiations with the PTI and did not want to go beyond the constitutional period for general elections in the country and said that Imran Khan was in a hurry, he must have flexible approach on election date.

The minister said that the Provincial Assemblies had been dissolved by the PTI themselves. He questions how many times they would continue to protect their assembly seats.

Saad Rafique emphasized that the upcoming general elections would be conducted according to the constitution and "If anyone attempts to bypass the Parliament, the Parliament will intervene," he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

