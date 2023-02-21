UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Must Sit Together For Economic Revival: Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that all political parties should be united on the agenda of peace and economic development for economic stability in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that all political parties should be united on the agenda of peace and economic development for economic stability in the country.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of a two-day international conference on the theme 'Digitalization of Sustainable Education, Economics, business and Society in Emerging Economies', jointly organized by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research, Department of History, school of Economics and Institute of Special Education at Faisal Auditorium. On this occasion, Deputy Rector Academic Affairs Universiti Teknologi MARA(UiTM), Malaysia Prof Dr. Muhammad Azlan, Director UiTM Shah Alam, Malaysia Dr Rohana Zur, Director Institute of Education and Research (IER) Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, conference Secretary Dr Ghulam Fatima, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mehmood Chaudhry, national and international renowned researchers, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Dr Shahid Munir presented his nine point reforms agenda by stating that the government should take measures regarding tax collection, control population, strong local government system, use of modern technology in agriculture, skilled manpower, cheap sources of energy, construction of hydraulic dams, peace talks with neighboring countries and trade in local Currency.

He said that the higher educational institutions should use the services of the experts of the Chamber of Commerce to prepare the curriculum according to the market needs. He said that the future of the world is related to information technology for which Pakistani students should be provided proper guidance. He congratulated the organizers for organizing the conference.

Dr Muhammad Azlan and Rohana Zur said that they are ready to work with Punjab University at all levels for the promotion of higher education. They said that Pakistanis are very hospitable. They called participation in the PU conference a matter of honor for them.

Dr Qayyum said that steps are needed to promote entrepreneurship in educational institutions. He said that investment in education, research and skilled professionals is necessary for the country's development.

Dr Mehboob said that the purpose of organizing the conference is to provide awareness about new trends of the region to the young scholars. He said that the conference will bring suggestions for the improvement of the country's economy which will benefit the policy makers. He said that as many as 260 research papers are being read in the conference.

The conference will continue on Wednesday (today).

