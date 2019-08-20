UrduPoint.com
Political Parties On Same Page On Kashmir Issue: National Assembly Speaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Political parties on same page on Kashmir issue: National Assembly speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that all political parties in the parliament had similarity of views on Kashmir and joint session of the Parliament was held to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Talking to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, he said that Pakistan was committed for moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till resolution of the issue in accordance with their aspiration and UN resolutions.

Both the leaders discussed matters relating to political and economic situation in the country in general and KPK province in particular. The situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir arising out of the unconstitutional steps of Indian government also came under discussion, said a press release.

Condemning Indian aggression and atrocities on innocent Kashmiris, NA speaker said he has already established telephonic contacts with his foreign counterparts for gathering support specially the speakers of the Russian, Iranian, Chinese and Turkish parliaments.

He said that they would strongly support stance of Pakistan on Kashmir on all international parliamentary forums.

Governor Shah Farman said that Indian government's unconstitutional steps and militarization of the valley had created unrest in the region.

He said that timely diplomatic initiative of the Pakistan government had further brought the Kashmir issue into limelight and gathered international support in that regard. He said that the international community should take notice of the worst human rights abuses against Kashmiri people and pursue resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He said that people in KPK would stand by their Kashmiri brethren whenever needed.

Governor KPK apprised the NA Speaker about the development work being carried out in the province especially the tribal districts. He said that provincial assembly election in those districts was a step forward in mainstreaming and development of those areas.

