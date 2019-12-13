UrduPoint.com
Political Parties Pledge Special Focus On Youth

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Political parties pledge special focus on youth

Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) successfully concluded the second cohort of the Young Politicians' Fellowship Programme (YPFP) with a knowledge management workshop in a bid to transmit the blueprint of the fellowship programme to political parties in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) successfully concluded the second cohort of the Young Politicians' Fellowship Programme (YPFP) with a knowledge management workshop in a bid to transmit the blueprint of the fellowship programme to political parties in the country.

PILDAT under its programme, Tabeer selected 27 of the brightest young politicians from political parties represented in the National and Provincial Assemblies to provide them with a unique learning platform, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Political representatives at the event included Senator Mir Tahir Bizenjo, senior Leader National Party (NP), Dr. Farid Ahmed Piracha, Naib Amir (JIP), Aslam Ghauri Deputy Secretary General (JUI-F), Syed Amin ul Haque, MNA and Member Rabita Committee (MQM-P), Sher Ali Arbab, MNA and Additional Secretary General (PTI), Rizwan Mumtaz, Senior leader (PML) and Musaddiq Ghumman, Joint Secretary (PTI).

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, opened the concluding ceremony which was attended by senior representatives of political parties who thanked Tabeer/PILDAT for their innovative initiatives to support democracy in the country.

Earlier in March-April 2019, YPFP cohort one had successfully completed the four weeks training programme.

The current programme spread over a period of four weeks consisted of various political education activities at Islamabad consisting of roundtable discussions with renowned leaders and experts in their respective fields.

Various successful and prominent politicians shared their experiences with the fellows.

It also consisted of study visits to the parliamentary institutions and meetings with senior public officials based in Islamabad and/or provincial capitals.

Fellows also did a week of residency at the secretariat of the concerned political party and participed in party activities such as meetings and discussion with senior party leadership.

The YPFP was managed on behalf of PILDAT by Amna Kausar, Manager of YPFP and Mir Sanaullah Khan and Syed Razi Gilani, Project Officers.

