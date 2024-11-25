Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand

Political parties have condemned the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for delay in the construction of Peshawar-Mohmand highway to Bajaur and accused it of spending the resources of the provincial on staging rallies and public meetings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Political parties have condemned the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for delay in the construction of Peshawar-Mohmand highway to Bajaur and accused it of spending the resources of the provincial on staging rallies and public meetings.

In this connection, the workers of various political parties including JUI-F, ANP, JI and PPP at Yakagund, district Mohmand against delay in the construction of the major highway on Monday.

Addressing the tribesmen, Jangriz Khan of PPP, Maulana Mohammad Arif Haqqani, Mohammad Saeed Khan, Malik Saifullah, Mir Afzal Mohmand, Razaq Safi, Ayaz Qari, Malik Mustafa and others said that Kariya Road, Sarlara Road and Pak-Afghan trade route are in dilapidated conditions and since last five years are presenting a shape of ruins and accused the provincial government of adapting delaying tactics towards them.

They said that the residents of Mohmand Agency are paying millions of rupees in head of taxes on minerals to the provincial government, but on the other hand the conditions of the roads in district Mohmand are deteriorating with each passing day.

They alleged that the provincial government is misusing all funds on staging rallies and public meetings and not serious for construction of roads and welfare of the people. They said that due to this anti-people attitude of the KP government, the residents of both districts Mohmand and Bajaur are suffering while the local elected public representatives instead of taking interest in the progress and development of the local residents are thinking of only regarding the release of the PTI founder.

The speakers warned that in case the construction of the main highway was not completed on emergency basis then the leadership of all political parties and their workers will launch a protest movement and will close the road for all kind of vehicular traffic on permanent basis.