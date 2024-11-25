Political Parties Protest Delay In Construction Of Highways In Mohmand
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Political parties have condemned the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for delay in the construction of Peshawar-Mohmand highway to Bajaur and accused it of spending the resources of the provincial on staging rallies and public meetings
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Political parties have condemned the PTI government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for delay in the construction of Peshawar-Mohmand highway to Bajaur and accused it of spending the resources of the provincial on staging rallies and public meetings.
In this connection, the workers of various political parties including JUI-F, ANP, JI and PPP at Yakagund, district Mohmand against delay in the construction of the major highway on Monday.
Addressing the tribesmen, Jangriz Khan of PPP, Maulana Mohammad Arif Haqqani, Mohammad Saeed Khan, Malik Saifullah, Mir Afzal Mohmand, Razaq Safi, Ayaz Qari, Malik Mustafa and others said that Kariya Road, Sarlara Road and Pak-Afghan trade route are in dilapidated conditions and since last five years are presenting a shape of ruins and accused the provincial government of adapting delaying tactics towards them.
They said that the residents of Mohmand Agency are paying millions of rupees in head of taxes on minerals to the provincial government, but on the other hand the conditions of the roads in district Mohmand are deteriorating with each passing day.
They alleged that the provincial government is misusing all funds on staging rallies and public meetings and not serious for construction of roads and welfare of the people. They said that due to this anti-people attitude of the KP government, the residents of both districts Mohmand and Bajaur are suffering while the local elected public representatives instead of taking interest in the progress and development of the local residents are thinking of only regarding the release of the PTI founder.
The speakers warned that in case the construction of the main highway was not completed on emergency basis then the leadership of all political parties and their workers will launch a protest movement and will close the road for all kind of vehicular traffic on permanent basis.
Recent Stories
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to d ..
Economy showed significant improvements, fiscal surplus recorded at Rs.1.8 trill ..
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women
Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident
Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah
'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit40 seconds ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to divert public money t ..42 seconds ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors2 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates govt’s commitment to end violence against women2 minutes ago
-
Two killed, several injured in RYK road accident2 minutes ago
-
Belarusian Minister for Military Industry calls on Khawaja Muhammad Asif2 minutes ago
-
Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah6 minutes ago
-
Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG7 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money12 minutes ago
-
Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos6 minutes ago
-
Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts6 minutes ago
-
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed6 minutes ago