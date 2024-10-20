Political parties reach on consensus on ‘Constitutional Amendment Draft’: Maulana Fazl

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman announced on Sunday that the after extensive deliberation and consultation almost all political parties have reached on the consensus on proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment Draft.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maulana Fazl said "We have almost reached a consensus on all points of the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, and the same draft has been shared with the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),".

He said that detailed discussions on the proposed amendments had continued for one and a half months between the government, PPP, and other political stakeholders.

He said that during a meeting in Karachi, consensus was reached on the draft of the proposed amendments with the PPP. He further mentioned that during subsequent discussions in Lahore with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), agreement was reached on the same draft.

Maulana Fazl added that the PTI leadership requested some time to consult with their party founder on the draft. Following the meeting, he said, the response from the PTI founder was positive, but he requested one more day for further consultation.

In response to PTI's request, Maulana Fazl said that additional time was granted to them for the necessary consultations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude to Maulana Fazl ur Rehman and said that all political parties had endorsed the draft agreed upon by the PPP and JUI-F.

He also expressed hope that JUI-F would respond positively and present the proposed amendments in the Parliament as agreed by both the parties.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also recalled that the country's Constitution and the 18th Amendment had been passed with national consensus, and he expressed optimism that the 26th Amendment would be passed with the same agreement.

