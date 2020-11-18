UrduPoint.com
Political Parties Should Accept Decisions Of People: Shibli

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Political parties should accept decisions of people: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said political parties should accept decisions of the people according to the spirit of the constitution.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the institutions independent and autonomous.

He said Pakistan Democratic Alliance had only one agenda of getting closed cases of its leaders.

The opposition considered the judiciary independent only when it gave relief to its leaders and considered those elections free and fair in which it won.

Opposition considered only what it said as right, he said adding the attitude of opposition was dictatorial and non democratic.

He said now no family had monopoly on the institutions.

