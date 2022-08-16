Political parties should hold talks for solution of stable economy: PMLN Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi on Tuesday said, all political parties should come forward and hold talks on charter of democracy for long term solution of stable economy.

Talking to ptv news he said, it was need of the hour to have talks with each political party for positive growth in economy which was also a right way of country's development.

He said that PML-N was a responsible political party which made untiring efforts to put country back on right track, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf appointed untrained and immature persons on key posts which destroyed the economy badly during their tenure.

He said PML-N and its allied parties toppled the PTI's government in a democratic way and worked on fragile economy, and due to its prudent policies held successive talks with International Monetary Fund on its own conditions.

He further said the country was badly economically trapped in PTI tenure and they were blaming others rather of taking steps in favour of country.