Political parties should keep differences aside: Nasir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Leader, Hamza Khan Nasir on Thursday said that the government and opposition parties must play their role by keeping aside their political and personal differences for betterment of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Provincial Leader, Hamza Khan Nasir on Thursday said that the government and opposition parties must play their role by keeping aside their political and personal differences for betterment of the country.

In a statement issued here, Hamza Khan Nasir said Pakistan Army and the government are on same page which was a positive step for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan has been achieved by our forefathers after many sacrifices of lives and property but we all including political leaders should work together for uplifting of the motherland in order to fulfill dream of founder of the Pakistan and Allama Iqbal .

He said that political parties came to power and achieved only their own interests but they did not serve the people.

Now is the time for political parties to put aside their political and personal differences and develop the country including the provinces for welfare of public, he noted.

He said that differences of opinion are the beauty of democracy but political parties should appreciate each other's positive deeds and point out mistakes.

He said that today the government and the Pakistan Army are on the same page for the development of the country and the welfare of the people which is a positive step.

He said that the improvement of Balochistan is a development of Pakistan as Gwadar. China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) will open new avenues of development in the country and provide employment opportunities to the people in the areas.