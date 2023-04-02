ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday urged the political parties to work together for the country's economic and political stability.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that in order to stop political unrest, consensus must be reached on important matters such as on the economy and political affairs. He also said that the country should be the first priority for the political leaders and they should not be indulged in politicking for vested interests.

The minister slammed Imran Khan for creating "chaos and anarchy to regain power".