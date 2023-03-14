UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Should Work Together For Country's Benefit: Federal Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Political parties should work together for country's benefit: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that all political parties and stakeholders should leave their differences and work together with honesty for the betterment of the country.

He said that we needed to change our attitudes, all stakeholders need to sit together and talk about taking the country forward.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar expressed these views at the closing session of the "Stakeholder Dialogue on Electoral Transparency and Management" organized by Coalition for Elections and Democracy (CED) here.

The federal minister said that we have to change our attitudes before consulting partners while introducing amendments to laws. If everyone thinks that everything should be done according to his will, this is not working, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further said that politics is the name of dialogue, we all should speak logically and accept others because respecting collective opinions is politics.

He said that during the last few years, great improvements have been made in legislation procedures for impartiality and transparency in the electoral process and today's Election Commission of Pakistan is being accepted by all the political parties of the country and the results of the by-elections are a witness to this.

With reference to EVMs, he said that it has taken six to seven years for the Lahore High Court Bar elections to be held on electronic machines. Conducting general elections through EVMs is a time-consuming task, he said.

He said that the voting rate in the country is good which is 50 percent or more. The federal minister said that what happened to the local governments is not appropriate and no political government in the past has recognized the local governments which is not appropriate. If the local government system is stable, the country will get good leadership, he concluded.

