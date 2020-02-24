Political parties start campaign for GB Assembly elections

Politcal parties have started their election campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to be held in September this year

SKARDAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Politcal parties have started their election campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to be held in September this year.

The GB assembly will be dissolved on June 26 after completion of its tenure.

The mainstream political parties including PTI, PML-N and the PPP have started political campaigns in the Gilgit-Biltistan and are in the process to nominate their candidates.�� The sitting government of the PML-N is confident to win the polls in the GB on the basis of its performance.� The PPP and PTI leaders in the GB are also pulling the muscles to win the elections in the GB as the PML-N government what they believed failed to deliver.�PTI is fully confident to win the elections because of PTI's govt's sucesses in the KP, Punjab and the Centre.