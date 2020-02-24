UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Parties Start Campaign For GB Assembly Elections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:02 PM

Political parties start campaign for GB Assembly elections

Politcal parties have started their election campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to be held in September this year

SKARDAU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Politcal parties have started their election campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to be held in September this year.

The GB assembly will be dissolved on June 26 after completion of its tenure.

The mainstream political parties including PTI, PML-N and the PPP have started political campaigns in the Gilgit-Biltistan and are in the process to nominate their candidates.�� The sitting government of the PML-N is confident to win the polls in the GB on the basis of its performance.� The PPP and PTI leaders in the GB are also pulling the muscles to win the elections in the GB as the PML-N government what they believed failed to deliver.�PTI is fully confident to win the elections because of PTI's govt's sucesses in the KP, Punjab and the Centre.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz June September Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Gun Attack in the City of Hanau, West ..

5 minutes ago

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death

17 minutes ago

Lesotho PM in court to be charged with murder of e ..

17 minutes ago

Transportation Halted in Southern Israel Over Shel ..

17 minutes ago

Families look forward to watch their sons play HBL ..

26 minutes ago

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.