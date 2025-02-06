Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that all political parties should bring their suggestions in Balochistan Assembly (BA) to improve law and order situation and expedite the development of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that all political parties should bring their suggestions in Balochistan Assembly (BA) to improve law and order situation and expedite the development of the province.

The session of Balochistan Assembly held under the chair of Deputy Speakers Ghazal Gola announced to call in camera session of the house on a coming Monday.

The CM said that tough decisions would have to be taken for implementation of the law and order situation in the province.

He said that the timely action of the security forces in Chaman is commendable for foiling the sabotage plan to save the area.

Despite Balochistan Assembly (BA) announcing to convene an in-camera briefing session, lawmakers expressed their concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the session of BA.

The CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that the sacrifices of the security forces for peace and order are commendable saying that the people of the province respected to the forces for playing their role to curb sabotage activities with the aim to improve law and order situation.

While addressing in the assembly session, the provincial minister for P&D Zahoor Buledi said that foreign hands are involved in disrupting the law and order of the province.

He said that he is aware of the problems and conditions of the province, the security forces are doing their best to establish peace in Balochistan.

National Party’s central leader Dr Abdul Malik Baloch said in his addressing the assembly session that people are facing severe difficulties due to the daily closure of national highways in the province saying that measures would be taken to relive from the closure of roads in respective areas of the province.

In the assembly session, opposition members of the assembly walked out of the assembly against the non-cooperation of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Inspector General (IG) Police.

Later, on the assurance of the government, the opposition ended their protest and returned to the assembly.

Member of the assembly Maulana Hidayat Rehman Baloch said that several houses collapsed due to heavy rains last year and the victims should be given at least Rs 700,000 in aid.

MPA Syed Zahar Agha presented a unanimous resolution on the increasing drug smuggling and enhance in the number of drug addicts in Pishin district.

The house approved the resolution to establish a center in Pishin to eliminate drugs.

The Balochistan Assembly session was adjourned until 3 pm tomorrow.