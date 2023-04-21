Political parties to meet after Eid to resolve elections issue: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira on Friday said that political parties will be meeting after Eid holidays to resolve public interest issues including elections in Punjab.

Elections in the Punjab area were not possible on May 14, due to the current security and economic situation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had created immense trouble over the issue of holding early elections and added that Imran was not willing to talk with coalition partners on this matter.

Although, the PTI leader had adopted a harsh attitude towards the coalition parties, we were trying to reduce the tension with wisdom and patience, he stated.

To a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, leader had talked to Asad Qaiser and hope to meet Imran Khan after Eid holidays.

Kaira hoped that all the political parties have a consensus to hold elections simultaneously in the country.

He said it was a political matter and should be resolved in the Parliament.

He hoped that PTI leaders would participate in a meeting to discuss the elections matter to be held on April 26.