Political Parties Urged To Forge National Accord To Steer Country Out Of Crises
Published February 21, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Religious scholars and leaders on Wednesday urged political parties to forge a national accord requiring collective efforts to steer the country out of crises.
In the joint declaration adopted at the “Convention for Pakistan Accord’, the scholars and leaders from all religious schools of thoughts emphasized the necessity for all stakeholders, including state institutions, and political and religious parties to jointly formulate a covenant for the betterment of the nation.
The covenant, named the Pakistan Accord, should outline the trajectory for the country's next 25 years addressing both internal and external challenges and finding effective solutions for economic crisis and combating extremism, terrorism, and youth radicalization, they added.
The convention organized by the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) was chaired by its Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.
They said it should outline a unified plan for steering beloved country for the next 25 years,
The Ulema and scholars urged the political parties to accept one another's mandate and resolve their electoral disputes as per the Constitution and law.
They emphasized that economic stability was intricately linked with political stability. "As Pakistan faces several challenges, which can be addressed through cooperation from all democratic forces," they added.
The religious scholars and leaders stressed the importance of fostering an environment of tolerance and mutual respect among all political leaders, aiming to eliminate past animosities.
They proposed that Pakistan's foreign policy, along with improving relations with friendly countries, should also focus on alleviating poverty and unemployment through a plan for youth rehabilitation, aiming to eliminate extremism and terrorism.
They concluded by asserting that all stakeholders must come together to formulate a consensus national policy, which should be implemented by the government in a coherent manner.
The Ulema and scholars lauded the services of Pakistan Army and security agencies in maintaining peace and security during the general elections.
