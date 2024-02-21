Open Menu

Political Parties Urged To Fulfill Population Sustainable Growth Commitments

Published February 21, 2024

Political parties urged to fulfill population sustainable growth commitments

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called upon political parties to fulfil their commitments outlined in their manifestos regarding sustainable population growth once in power

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has called upon political parties to fulfil their commitments outlined in their manifestos regarding sustainable population growth once in power.

This was stated by the speakers during the CSOs Coalition Meeting organized by the Population Council with support from UNFPA, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

In his welcome remarks, Dr Ali Mir, Senior Director Programs, Population Council said, “Rapid population growth in Pakistan is tied to all aspects of the country’s development and has contributed directly to our economic and political challenges.

Presenting the qualitative analysis of Manifestos commitments of leading political parties regarding population management, Samia Ali Shah, Project Director, Population Council said “all political parties should convert their respective population management commitments into policies and ensure their implementation”.

In his closing statement, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Program Specialist at UNFPA, urged the CSOs coalition to exert pressure on provincial governments to ensure accountability for fulfilling both national and international commitments within their respective provinces, particularly regarding the implementation of their manifesto pledges.

Reiterating their commitments in holding political parties accountable for their commitments, CSOs Coalition emphasized the need for political parties to emulate the examples set by neighboring Muslim countries, where political determination played a pivotal role in achieving sustainable population growth.

The coalition also called for targeted initiatives to address the unmet needs of marginalized women, along with increased involvement of the private sector in family planning services, underlining the importance of provincial governments ensuring the consistent supply of contraceptives.

