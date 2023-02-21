UrduPoint.com

Political Parties Urged To Include Transgenders' Protection Rights In Manifesto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Political parties urged to include transgenders' protection rights in manifesto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A Transgender Human Rights Activist, Nayab Ali, Tuesday urged all political parties to include Transgenders' Protection Rights in their parties' manifesto.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Nayab said that all political parties should include for protection of women and transgenders' rights in their manifesto on priority basis to end violence, exploitation and injustice in the society.

She said that as the cases of harassment and violence had increased in past few years and spiral of crimes also enhancing day by day due to the non implementations of laws and lack of the awareness among the masses about the protection of women and transgender's rights.

     She said that more efforts were needed than just laws to curb such types of violence against women and transgenders.                                              She strongly condemned the killing of Transgender Mahanoor and requested to the concerned authorities for speedy justice to her family.

