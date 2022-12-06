Political parties used student unions for their ulterior motives: Minister Higher Education

Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that student unions lost their purpose and direction after the political parties used these for their ulterior motives in the past

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that student unions lost their purpose and direction after the political parties used these for their ulterior motives in the past.

Speaking at the Second All Pakistan Summit for the Students' Societies at the Bokhari Auditorium, Government College University (GCU) Lahore here on Monday, he said the student unions were ultimately banned after these played in the hands of political parties, adding that providing a student representatives system to higher education institutes is on his agenda.

The Second All Pakistan Summit for the Students' Societies was organised by the GCU in collaboration with an NGO 'Shaoor' Foundation and Superior University.

"First of all, we need to empower students by making them run affairs in the institutions by having access to the allocated funds but instead of a students' union we may call it a student representation system so that it could be kept away from politics," the Minister added.

The minister encouraged students to actively participate in co-curricular activities, saying, "The job market has become competitive and you cannot get jobs just on the basis of your marks, rather your communication skills and leadership qualities help you more in securing your dream jobs." Speaking during panel discussion titled "empowering youth for future leadership" vice chancellor GCU Prof.

Dr. Asghar Zaidi said universities should have autonomy for political and social discourse for empowerment of students.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun chaired the panel discussion.

VC Prof. Zaidi said universities have failed to fulfill responsibilities and their current situation truly reflects in Iqbal's poetry "Shikayat Hai Mujhe Ya Rab! Khudawand-E-Maktab Se, Sabaq Shaheen Bachon Ko De Rahe Hain Khaakbazi Ka" (Slaves of custom are all the schools of old; they teach the eaglet to grovel in the dust).

The Vice-Chancellor said, "Higher education is changing rapidly, and the industry is also demanding new skillsets in graduates but we are struggling with a structural lag." He said the main objective of this summit is to bring students, academicians and stakeholders together to conduct a dialogue on the challenges and issues faced by students.

Prof. Zaidi said empowerment means giving someone authority and power to claim their rights and independence. Therefore, he said, "The question for us is in what ways we can empower our higher education students and what policies are needed to be adopted."Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, University of Sindh pro VC Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah, BZU Multan Law College Principal Dr. Samza Fatima, Raja Shoiab Akhtar from Shahoor Foundation and GCU Youth Development Center Director Mubashir Awan also addressed the two-hour long panel discussion.