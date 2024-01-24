Political party leader gunned down in Jamshoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A local leader of a political party was gunned down by unknown assailants in Jamshoro district on Wednesday.

According to police, two armed motorcyclists opened fire on the PPP district council member Abbas Khoso. He was shifted to hospital but succumbed to his wounds.

Soon after the incident, Police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area for investigation, a private news channel reported.