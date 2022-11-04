(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The supporters of a political party on Friday created alleged unrest at Faizabad interchange – the border area of Rawalpindi and Islamabad – and pelted stones at personnel of law enforcement agencies.

The protest created inconvenience for the citizens and police resorted to teargas to disperse the protestors.

Islamabad police, in a message on twitter, said that it was identifying miscreants and would take legal action against them with the help of Rawalpindi police.

The police said that young children were present during protests and requested parents to stop their children from becoming involved in illegal activities.