Political persons. representatives of trade and industry express deep sorrow over Tezgam inferno incident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The political persons and representatives of the trade and industry have expressed deep sorrow over the train fire incident which engulfed Tezgam Express, killing at least 74 persons, in Rahimyar Khan

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Syed Tayyab Hussain and other officials of the HMC in a statement here Thursday said they were deeply shocked over the incident.

They expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for swift recovery of the injured.

A meeting of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) besides prayed for the deceased and injured of the incident.

The Jamaat-e-Islami's provincial leader Abdul Waheed Qureshi and Hyderabad district Ameer Hafiz Tahir Majeed in a statement said they were deeply saddened by the tragic incident and the loss of innocent lives.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek's President Ayaz Latif Palijo, who is also General Secretary of Grand Democratic Alliance, expressed condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for the injured persons.

He believed that such an inquiry was necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future.