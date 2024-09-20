Political rallies welcomed, but no room for lawlessness: Rana Ihsaan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Friday that as everyone has the right to hold political rallies, there is no place for chaos in a democracy.

Speaking to a private news channel, he praised the Punjab government’s decision to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for holding rally but stressed that the party must respect the law.

He said, "They must remain peaceful during the rally, as taking the law into one’s hands under the guise of freedom of expression is unacceptable."

He expressed regret over previous rallies where inflammatory speeches and derogatory statements were made against state institutions, calling it highly unfortunate.