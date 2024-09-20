Political Rallies Welcomed, But No Room For Lawlessness: Rana Ihsaan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Friday that as everyone has the right to hold political rallies, there is no place for chaos in a democracy.
Speaking to a private news channel, he praised the Punjab government’s decision to grant permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) for holding rally but stressed that the party must respect the law.
He said, "They must remain peaceful during the rally, as taking the law into one’s hands under the guise of freedom of expression is unacceptable."
He expressed regret over previous rallies where inflammatory speeches and derogatory statements were made against state institutions, calling it highly unfortunate.
Recent Stories
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt confident Maulana Fazl to back amendments: Khawaja Asif20 minutes ago
-
Sindh University hosts art exhibition40 minutes ago
-
Two murder accused arrested in Wah40 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio program head shows concern over campaign's output40 minutes ago
-
Tourism deptt earns over Rs 97mln from rental properties: KP Adviser40 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi praises security forces to thwart terrorist attack in Waziristan40 minutes ago
-
VC Federal Urdu University visits health camp40 minutes ago
-
IHC orders investigation into illegal arrest of 3 citizens1 hour ago
-
Journalists in Press Gallery play pivotal role in disseminating NA proceedings: Speaker1 hour ago
-
IHC rejects PTI leader's plea for protective bail1 hour ago
-
CPWD organises wedding ceremony of two couples1 hour ago
-
Court seeks arguments on PTI founder's bail petition1 hour ago