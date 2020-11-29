UrduPoint.com
Political, Religious Leadership Express Confidence Over PM's Stance On Israel

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Political, religious leadership express confidence over PM's stance on Israel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Leaders from various political, religious parties, and prominent figures belonging to different walks of life on Sunday endorsed the stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding non-recognition of Israel.

Speaking at the Palestine Solidarity Conference organised by Palestine Foundation Pakistan at Idara-e-Noor-e-Haq, they emphasised upon solidarity among the Islamic countries.

JI Karachi Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman chairing the conference said that the issue of Palestine was not only religious but it was an issue of humanity. Israel could not be accepted at any cost and Pakistan's stand on the Palestine was ideological.

He said that recognition of Israel by two or more countries did not remove the distinction between right and wrong.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said those black sheep among our ranks raising voices for paving way to recognise Israel could not be called friends of Pakistan.

He said all the Islamic countries must unite against Israel.

Addressing the conference, PPP senior leader Taj Haider said that those raising voices in favour of Israel were indirectly justifying the atrocities of Israel over Palestinians.

He appealed to the media to play its vital role in strengthening solidarity among Muslim countries.

Maulana Baqar Zaidi of MWM said that few leaders of Islamic countries not the whole countries had recognised Israel as their nations were also against their decisions.

He said that different terror organisations were formed by the enemies of islam however all of them failed to achieve their nefarious designs.

He was also of the opinion that Muslim countries must unite against occupying Zionist state. Palestine would be soon free from the atrocities of Israel, he added.

ANP's Younus Buneri expressed his gratitude that all the religious, political and other parties were on same page against Israel.

He said there would be no peace in the world unless Palestine would be free.

Religious leader Sajjad Shabbir Rizvi said that clear stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan was commendable.

He said that Pakistanis had full sympathies with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Israr Abbasi of PTI regretted that the previous governments had not raised the Palestine issue properly at the international level.

Secretary Palestine Foundation Sabir on the occasion said that if any referendum would be held in Pakistan, 99 percent Pakistanis would vote against the Zionist state.

He said the Muslim countries recognising Israel would regret their decision in future.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated Pakistan's long-standing position that relations with Israel could not be established without resolving the Palestinian issue at the will of the Palestinians.

Shah Nawaz Farooqi, Rao Kamran, Matloob Awan, Syed Shabbar Raza, Umer Sadiq, Azhar Hamdani and others also addressed the conference.

