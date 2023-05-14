Political, religious leadership hold rally in support of Armed Forces

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :A rally for the 'Stability of Pakistan' was organized by Pakistan Muslim League-N in collaboration with Ahle Sunnat, political and religious groups, educational institutions, traders, and student organizations in response to allegations against military leadership and attacks on sensitive military installations in different parts of the country.

The local leadership of political and religious parties also condemned the siege of sensitive installations in various cities, including Abbottabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and expressed solidarity with the Pakistani Armed forces.

A large number of people were also present at the occasion while holding banners in support of the armed forces and chanting slogans of "Long Live Pakistan Army".

The rally was kicked off from Fowara Chowk, Abbottabad and culminated at Abbottabad Press Club where prominent leaders addressed the rally including President Ahle Sunnat Maulana Habib ur Rehman, District President PML-N Malik Mohabbat Awan, President Jamaat-e-Ahle Hadith Maulana Sarfraz Farooqi and Asad Khan of civil society.

They said that the history of Pakistan's armed forces is filled with sacrifices to make the defence of the country invincible. Those who disrespect the memory of martyrs and the sanctity of institutions cannot be true patriots.

They further said that 9th May will be remembered as a dark day in the country's history, where Pakistan's image was tarnished in front of the world. Despite the enemy's 75-year-long attempts to humiliate Pakistan, the soldiers of the Pakistan Army are sacrificing their lives to protect the country.