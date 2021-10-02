Political, religious parties should keep national interest supreme: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that all political and religious parties should keep national interest as supreme in order to cope with the challenges being faced by the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that all political and religious parties should keep national interest as supreme in order to cope with the challenges being faced by the country.

The sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in war against terrorism were unprecedented. Pakistan was ready to play its role in establishing peace in the region including Afghanistan in the current scenario.

He stated this while addressing the launching ceremony of a book 'Hello Ibn e Batoota', authored by Qaiser Iftikhar here at Governor House.

Governor said that Pakistan had one of the best armed forces in the world, who were foiling the nefarious designs of terrorists and anti-state forces. He said that whole nation was with Pak Army in its war against terrorism, adding that the international community including the USA should value the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in war against terrorism.

Later, talking to the media, he said that Pakistan was facing many challenges due to current situation in Afghanistan.

He called upon all political and religious parties to play their role to overcome these challenges, by forgetting their differences, in the larger interest of the country to thwart the evil plans of enemies.

He said that the current government doesn't believe in political victimization rather it believes in supremacy of law and order, asserting that practical steps were being taken to strengthen the institutions. He said that the PTI led government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the people including the education and health facilities.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government was taking key initiatives for the promotion of tourism under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and extra ordinary measures were being taken to ensure the security of the tourists and to provide them more facilities. He said that Pakistan had great potential in tourism sector and billions of Dollars can be earned by promoting tourism industry in Pakistan.