Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) As only five days left in the General Election 2024, the candidates of various political parties and independents geared campaign on NA 24 Charsadda-1 where political stalwarts are posing a serious challenge to Qumi Watan Party Chairman and former interior minister, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao in native constituency.

Known as a stronghold of ANP and Qumi Watan Party, Aftab Sherpao is again contesting the election from his home constituency where he is being challenged by ANP, JUIF, PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party candidates.

Winning the 2002, 2008 and 2013 elections despite defeat in the last election, Aftab Sherpao expedited election campaign to persuade voters besides approaching large tribes to win their support.

In the 2013 election, Sherpao won the constituency with 37,044 votes against Munhamir Khan who bagged 33,836 votes.

However, Aftab Sherpao had lost to PTI's Anwar Taj as the former stood in third position.

The women of Charsadda, constituting 45% of registered voters and are eying on resolutions of their socioeconomic, education and environmental challenges besides seeking jobs.

The voters are demanding the establishment of a medical and cadet college, improved health and education facilities, and economic empowerment for women.

Senior vice-chairman of the ‘Muttahida’ Shopkeepers Federation, Sadiqullah said that inadequate healthcare and education facilities, insufficient transport infrastructure, and unfulfilled promises regarding road coverage are major challenges of the constituency and any candidate with the solid program for its resolutions would get an edge over others.

He said a medical and cadet college was approved 15 years ago and it was yet to be established in the constituency.

He urged the prospective representatives to address these problems and alleviate the burden on the common people.

Meena Taj, an advocate for women’s rights, emphasized the need for economic empowerment, education, and a change in societal attitudes.

She said the existing laws empowering women are perceived as ineffective in practice, leading to challenges for widows and their children.

Urging elected representatives to enforce harassment laws effectively and develop plans for women’s livelihood improvement at the village level, she said that political discourse often focuses on emotions rather than concrete plans.

She highlighted the importance of political parties presenting clear manifestos and plans for future development, emphasizing that a focus on opponents rather than problem-solving contributes to divisive politics.

On NA24 Charsadda-II, ANP's KP President Aimal Wali is also being challenged by JUIF and PPP candidates in his home constituency.

Aimal Wali Khan, who is the son of ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was contesting election for a national assembly seat from his hometown Charsadda after his father was out of election race due to health problems.

History of the past elections revealed that ANP’s had won the constituency for a record six times while JUIF’s three times and PTI’s only once. During general elections held between 1970-2018, this constituency was won three times by ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan, two times by Khan Abdul Wali Khan and once by Begium Nasim Wali Khan. JUIF’s Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed had clinched victory in 1990 election and Maulana Gohar Shah won it two times while PTI’s Fazal Muhammad Khan one time in the last general election.

In the 1970 election, ANP Chief Abdul Wali Khan emerged victorious after securing 34,359 votes while his wife Begium Nasim Wali Khan secured victory on the ticket of Pakistan National Alliance (PNA) with 48,653 votes during the 1977 election.

Abdul Wali Khan had regained the seat in the 1998 election after obtaining 63,185 votes. However, Abdul Wali Khan lost to JUIF’s Maulana Hasan Jan Shaheed in the 1990 election after the latter bagged 66,452 votes, resultantly the former left practical politics.

ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan was elected member of the national assembly from this constituency in 1993 election with 56,164 votes and 1997 election with 55,059 votes respectively.

In 2002 general election, JUIF candidate Maulana Gohar Shah secured victory with 55,917 votes while ANP’s Asfandyar Wali was again elected in the 2008 election after securing 38,835 votes.

In the 2013 election, the seat was re-clinched by Maulana Gohar Shah on ticket of JUIF with 53,610 votes and PTI’s Fazal Muhammad achieved landslide victory in 2018 election with 83,596 votes.

Former Chairman, Political Science Department, Professor Dr AH Hilali said that election 2024 in Charsadda would determine the popularity of the party.

He said time will tell whether ANP’s third generation would emerge victorious or political rivals would regain its seat after PTI win it in last election.

The literacy rate in the politically fertile constituency was relatively higher than NA 23 Charsadda-I where support of other political parties and large baradaris would matter.

Most of its people are associated with government jobs, agriculture, trade and overseas employment. The contesting candidates started addressing corner meetings to persuade maximum public support. The electioneering campaign accelerated as polling day came nearer in Charssadda.

APP/fam