Political Rivals Suffer From Insecurity Within: Governor Punjab

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that political opponents suffer from insecurity within their ranks and any attempt to table a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is destined to failure

"PML-N and PPP governments completed their constitutional terms in power but both the political parties are conspiring against the PTI government to stage long and short march. All such efforts will go futile", he said during a meeting with Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed at the Governor's House on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said it is constitutional and democratic right of the PTI government to complete its term, adding that the people have voted Imran Khan into power for five years to serve the country.

He said it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that the powers for the new local government system of Punjab should be transferred to the lower level in real sense, adding the local body elections will help resolve people's grievances at their doorsteps.

Sarwar said that political opponents have been dreaming of overthrowing the government from day one but their protests and marches have failed and their desire to overthrow the government will not be fulfilled in future.

He said the political allies stand by the government, adding that the opposition is merely day-dreaming if it wishes to bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and it will remain unfulfilled.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to save the country from economic crisis and other problems are commendable. He said public-welfare projects launched by the present government are a proof that PTI is taking practical steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in a tweet, strongly condemned the massacre of innocent Palestinians and other atrocities by the Israeli forces and said that the silence of the international community including the United Nations on these atrocities of the Israeli forces is heartbreaking. He wrote the United Nations (UN) and other international organizations must take immediate notice of Israeli atrocities.

