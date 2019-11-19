Political Science Deptt holds alumni association seminar

Department of political Science, University of Peshawar on Tuesday organized a one-day alumni association seminar at institute of Peace and Conflict Studies here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of political Science, University of Peshawar on Tuesday organized a one-day alumni association seminar at institute of Peace and Conflict Studies here.

Accountant General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Hameed Pasha being alumni of Department graced the occasion as chief guest.

Chairman of Political Science department Dr. Abdur Rauf, former professors including Dr. Iqbal Tajik, Dr. Taj Moharram, other faculty members and a large number of students attended the event.

The chief guest, stressed upon the students to focus on their studies and work hard till the achievement of their desired goals. Further, he urged the students to utilize their abilities and skills for the development of country.

Chief guest in his address said that the role of youth in the progress of a country was unforgettable, students were the asset of a country and provision of conducive learning environment to them was among the top priorities of government.

Meanwhile, the students requested the department chairman to regularly arrange such interactive sessions with seasoned professionals.

At the conclusion of seminar, Head of department Dr. Abdur Rauf thanked the Accountant General Abdul Hameed Pasha for providing invaluable guidance and suggestions to the participants of seminar.