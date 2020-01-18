UrduPoint.com
Political, Security Forces Playing Role In Peace Maintenance: Minister

Sat 18th January 2020 | 05:26 PM

Political, security forces playing role in peace maintenance: minister

Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Husnain Bahadar Dreshak has said that country's defence is in safe hands and both political and security forces playing a vital role for maintaining peace and solidarity of the country

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that anti-state elements, who wanted to create instability in the country, would not succeed and they would be dealt with an iron hand.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that anti-state elements, who wanted to create instability in the country, would not succeed and they would be dealt with an iron hand.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had strengthened economy and the measures were bringing good reputation to the country. He said that country's resources were being utilized transparently to reduce gap between the privileged and have-not classes of society.

The minister said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to fulfill the promises made during the elections. He said they had laid foundation of record development projects across southern Punjab.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

