Political, Social Activist Malik Tariq Khan Joins PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Political, social activist Malik Tariq Khan joins PTI

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Malik Tariq Khan, a well-known political and social activist from Union Council Yarik's, Dera Ismail Khan joined Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) along with his supporters.

Malik Tariq Khan expressed his full confidence in PTI leaderships and manifesto in a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Affairs MNA Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, said a press release.

Social activists Malik Razzak and Malik Asmatullah were also present on the occasion.

