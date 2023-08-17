Open Menu

Political, Social, Figures Condemn Jaranwala Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The various political, social and religious figures strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The various political, social and religious figures strongly condemned the Jaranwala incident here on Thursday.

Senator Kamran Michael, Director National Commission for Justice and Rights Father Joseph Mani, Chairperson Human Rights Commission Pakistan Hina Jillani, Executive Director Women Commission Neelam Hussain, Pastor Jamil Nasir, Pastor Shaukat Fazal and Padri Salik visited the incident site in the tehsil.

Talking to the media, they strongly condemned the incident and termed it a conspiracy againstthe country.

