Political, social leaders paid rich tribute to Allama Iqbal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Political and social leaders on Monday, said that he had conveyed the message of peace and brotherhood through his poetry.

They expressed these views Chairman of Pakistan Youth Peace Movement (PYPM) Arbab Nasar Haider Kasi, Senior Vice President of PYPM Malik Fahim Barich, President of Kasi Qaumi Ittehad, Farar Ahmad Kasi, Balochistan Youth Ittehad leader Umair Butt and others while addressing a function organized by PYPM on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of Pakistani philosophy and East Great Poet Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

We paid homage to the poet of the East, who had dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent and saluted his ideas, poetry and philosophy, the speakers mentioned.

They said that now it is our responsibility to strengthen the country by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal and play our role in the development of the country.

"Allama Dr, Muhammad Iqbal through his great poetry and philosophy awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent towards a revolutionary zeal for the establishment of Pakistan", they said.

The speakers noted that in order to make Pakistan a strong and stable economy of the region, the nation still needs to work with the same enthusiasm saying that only by adopting the principles of Allama Iqbal could Pakistan move on the path of sustainable growth.

They said that we need to make our young generation more aware of the thoughts and ideas of Allama Iqbal so that the youth could play their useful role in putting Pakistan on the path of rapid economic development with a new spirit.

Allama Iqbal had mobilized the Muslims of the subcontinent to rise above their differences and launch a strong movement for a separate homeland, they described adding Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal also rendered great services to promote the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the Muslim community in the subcontinent.