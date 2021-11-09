UrduPoint.com

Political, Social Leaders Paid Tribute To Allama Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Political, social leaders paid tribute to Allama Iqbal

Political and social leaders on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that he had conveyed the message of peace and brotherhood through his divine poetry

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Political and social leaders on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that he had conveyed the message of peace and brotherhood through his divine poetry.

Addressing a function organized by PYPM on 144th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal they said success could be achieved by following the teachings of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal adding that it was his idea for separate land for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

We pay homage to the poet of the East, who dreamed of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent and saluted his ideas, poetry and philosophy, the speakers mentioned.

They said that now it is our responsibility to strengthen the country by following the teachings of Allama Iqbal and play our role in the development of the country.

"Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal through his great poetry and philosophy awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent towards a revolutionary zeal for the establishment of our beloved motherland Pakistan", they said.

They said that we need to make our young generation more aware of the thoughts and ideas of Allama Iqbal so that the youth could play their useful role in putting Pakistan on the path of rapid economic development with a new spirit. Allama Iqbal had mobilized the Muslims of the subcontinent to rise above their differences and launch a strong movement for a separate homeland, they described adding Allama Dr, Muhammad Iqbal also rendered great services to promote the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the Muslim community in the subcontinent.

