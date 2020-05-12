UrduPoint.com
Political Speeches In NA Session Waste Of Time, Says Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:12 PM

Political speeches in NA session waste of time, says Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said he has written a letter to Deputy Speaker, Qasim Suri conveying that the political speeches in the Assembly session are just a waste of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said he has written a letter to Deputy Speaker, Qasim Suri conveying that the political speeches in the Assembly session are just a waste of time.

In his tweets, the federal minister stated that "only political speeches in the assembly session is a waste of time and this could have been done by holding a press conference".

He said if the members have gathered, they should first be briefed by scientists and virologists on what exactly Coronavirus is, why is it spreading, at what stage is the research, how long can the world discover a cure and what research conducted by five Pakistani universities on the structure of the corona says?.

What is the use of such a session where only political speeches from different sides are wasting the time of all?, he questioned.

