Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Political stability and export-led growth key to economic prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized the importance of political stability and export-led growth for Pakistan's economic development.

Talking to Pakistan Television, he highlighted the government's efforts to set a clear path for sustainable progress.

He shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently launched the Uraan Pakistan program, a five-year plan aimed at achieving 6 percent growth and boosting exports to $60 billion.

Sheikh noted that the government achieves success in curbing inflation, which has dropped from a staggering 38 percent to single digits.

“The other economic indicators are also improving, and we’re managing to repair the damage to the economy,” he added.

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing effective policies to stabilize the economy and drive growth.

