Political Stability And Export-led Growth Key To Economic Prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh emphasized the importance of political stability and export-led growth for Pakistan's economic development.
Talking to Pakistan Television, he highlighted the government's efforts to set a clear path for sustainable progress.
He shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently launched the Uraan Pakistan program, a five-year plan aimed at achieving 6 percent growth and boosting exports to $60 billion.
Sheikh noted that the government achieves success in curbing inflation, which has dropped from a staggering 38 percent to single digits.
“The other economic indicators are also improving, and we’re managing to repair the damage to the economy,” he added.
The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to implementing effective policies to stabilize the economy and drive growth.
Recent Stories
Indian Coach Gautam Gambhir drops Rohit Sharma from Test team captaincy
Emirates College for Advanced Education enhances efforts to empower educators sh ..
Talks between govt, PTI start today in Islamabad
PSX witnesses continued upward trend as 100 Index reaches new all-time high
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Political stability and export-led growth key to economic prosperity: Qaiser Sheikh1 minute ago
-
DIG Hazara emphasizes on professionalism, accountability2 minutes ago
-
Students urged to help eliminate extremism, promote peace2 minutes ago
-
DHQ hospital Abbottabad to receive category-A upgrade with 215 additional beds2 minutes ago
-
LUMHS conducts computer-based entry test for undergraduate degree programs2 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur visits orphanage12 minutes ago
-
SAU to host 1st international conference on women empowerment in agriculture from January 1512 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts QoS survey to assess performance, quality of CMOs21 minutes ago
-
EPD campaign for environmental friendly shopping bags22 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy inaugurates scenic photo display celebrating Pakistan-Saudi friendship22 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh to celebrate Zulifikar Bhutto's birthday at all district headquarters22 minutes ago
-
COMSATS University students deprived of scholarships plead to provincial govt22 minutes ago