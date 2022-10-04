Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur Rehman

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of economic policies and political stability are very important for development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of economic policies and political stability are very important for development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of local traders at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said business community has an important role in the development of the country, adding that the business community is playing an important role in the country's economy by paying taxes.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said business activities create employment opportunities in the country, adding the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always taken steps for the welfare of the business community.

He said country's economy will bolster with the promotion of trade.

The delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about the problems faced by them including encroachments, broken road, faulty sewerage system, non-availability of cemetery space and tax issues.

The Governor assured the delegation to send his recommendations to the quarters concerned for their early resolution.

The delegation included President Traders Cantonment board Haji Abrar Mohiuddin, General Secretary Syed Usman Ali Shah, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Irfan Hajveri, Vice Chairman Haji Anwar, Media In-charge Usman Butt and others.