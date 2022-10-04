UrduPoint.com

Political Stability, Continuity Of Economic Policies Vital To Progress: Balighur Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur Rehman

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of economic policies and political stability are very important for development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that continuity of economic policies and political stability are very important for development of the country.

Talking to a delegation of local traders at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said business community has an important role in the development of the country, adding that the business community is playing an important role in the country's economy by paying taxes.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said business activities create employment opportunities in the country, adding the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has always taken steps for the welfare of the business community.

He said country's economy will bolster with the promotion of trade.

The delegation informed the Governor of Punjab about the problems faced by them including encroachments, broken road, faulty sewerage system, non-availability of cemetery space and tax issues.

The Governor assured the delegation to send his recommendations to the quarters concerned for their early resolution.

The delegation included President Traders Cantonment board Haji Abrar Mohiuddin, General Secretary Syed Usman Ali Shah, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Irfan Hajveri, Vice Chairman Haji Anwar, Media In-charge Usman Butt and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Governor Business Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Road Muslim Media Employment

Recent Stories

CM seeks report about death of accused

CM seeks report about death of accused

1 minute ago
 CM praises women parliamentarians' role

CM praises women parliamentarians' role

1 minute ago
 Work started on preparation of Karachi's interacti ..

Work started on preparation of Karachi's interactive map titled "Know Your Karac ..

1 minute ago
 Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on N ..

Three armed bandits held looting truck driver on National Highway

1 minute ago
 2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.