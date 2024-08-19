Political stability, continuous policies must to overcome economic challenges, says Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has stressed upon the need of political stability and sustainable policy framework to overcome the prevailing challenges to the economy including the food security and climate change.

He stated this while addressing the 2nd National Conference on Food Security organized under the auspices of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) here on Monday.

The Minister termed the food security, water scarcity and unplanned population growth as the biggest problems being faced by the country. He said that the rapid increase in population was a serious threat that hinders the progress and development of the country. He added that Pakistan became the major victim of climate change in the world and the heavy floods in 2022 damaged the national economy up to billions of Dollars.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with multiple resources and there was a dire need to utilize these resources amicably and effectively. Referring to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor introduced during PML-N previous tenure 2013-18, he deplored the neglecting of this game changer project which led to the shifting of Chinese investment to other global destinations. He was of the opinion that policies must need more than 10 years.

The Minister also urged the provincial governments to come forward and play their due role to eliminate poverty by adopting effective policies in consultation with the researchers.

Ahsan Iqbal said that through 5Es i.e., Export-Led Growth, Environment, Equity and Empowerment, Energy Efficiency and Affordability, the country could progress. He added that youth empowerment and the role of women in the national economy were vital for the progress of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that "we have to adopt modern technology". He informed that under the special initiative by the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif ,Pakistan will be sending 1,000 agricultural scientists to China in the coming months, who will learn modern techniques aimed at increasing average yield in agriculture and livestock productivity. He assured the government's all-out support to implement the recommendations of this conference. The objective of the conference was Food for All: Available, Accessible, Affordable, Edible.

The Planning Minister said that incumbent government will soon unveiling 2024-2029 five years plan aimed at steering the country out of the economical crises. The two days national conference was also addressed by Dr Ejaz Muneer Rector of the NSPP ,researchers and agri experts. The scholars presented their research papers and suggested possible solution to the issues of food security.