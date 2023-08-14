Open Menu

Political Stability Core For Holding Free, Fair Elections: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 11:43 PM

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

Senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that political stability was core for holding free and fair general elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that political stability was core for holding free and fair general elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the general elections should be held according to the constitution.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favourable for the country's stability.

Related Topics

Qamar Zaman Kaira Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

2 minutes ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

3 minutes ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

16 minutes ago
 BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

6 minutes ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

4 minutes ago
ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

46 minutes ago
 Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off ..

Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

6 minutes ago
 Universities celebrate Independence Day with natio ..

Universities celebrate Independence Day with national spirit

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day ..

Commissioner Larkana address 76th Independence Day functions

1 hour ago
 Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

Nationalist activists to join mainstream politics

1 hour ago
 Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherla ..

Pakistan's Independence Day celebrated in Netherlands

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan