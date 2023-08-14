Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

Senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that political stability was core for holding free and fair general elections in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that political stability was core for holding free and fair general elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the general elections should be held according to the constitution.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favourable for the country's stability.