Political Stability Core For Holding Free, Fair Elections: Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira on Monday said that political stability was core for holding free and fair general elections in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the general elections should be held according to the constitution.

Replying to a question, he said that delaying elections would not be favourable for the country's stability.

