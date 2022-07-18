UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Crucial For Country's Progress: Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Political stability crucial for country's progress: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that political stability in the country was vital for its prosperity and progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that political stability in the country was vital for its prosperity and progress.

"Without political stability, there will be no economic stability in the country," he said in a speech a day after winning 15 out of 20 seats in the Punjab assembly by-election.

The PTI leader called for fresh general election in the country, which, he said, should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner. The political crisis would further worsen if fresh election were delayed.

He said it was a matter of pride that the people in large number, particularly the youth, voted during the by-elections. "I believe the nation has awakened. The people have finally understood the ideology of Pakistan."Speaking about his government's interventions to improve the economy, Imran Khan said the gross domestic product growth rate had increased significantly after a long time. All economic indicators were moving in the right direction during the PTI government, he added.

