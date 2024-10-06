Open Menu

Political Stability Crucial For Economic Growth: Iftikhar Ali Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Political stability crucial for economic growth: Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday

that political stability was vital for achieving sustainable economic growth and at this crucial

time, the country could not afford politics of agitation and confrontation.

Commenting on prevailing political situation, he said a stable political environment was necessary

to attract both domestic and foreign investment, which were essential for revitalizing the economy

and improving the livelihoods of millions. He further pointed out that economic development and

prosperity were closely linked to political certainty, without which long-term planning and policy

implementation suffer.

He urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the national interest above individual or party agendas.

Instead of resorting to political turmoil, he called for dialogue and consensus-building among political

parties to ensure smooth governance and economic reforms.

Highlighting the challenges facing Pakistan, including inflation, unemployment, and dwindling foreign

reserves, Malik stressed that unity among political leaders was a key to overcoming these hurdles.

He concluded that Pakistan's future prosperity depends on a collaborative political wisdom that

fosters growth, peace, and stability.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chamber Sunday Commerce All Industry Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

13 hours ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

13 hours ago
 Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

13 hours ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

13 hours ago
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

13 hours ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

13 hours ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

13 hours ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

13 hours ago
 Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to a ..

Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack

13 hours ago
 LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan