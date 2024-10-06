Political stability crucial for economic growth: Iftikhar Ali Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Sunday

that political stability was vital for achieving sustainable economic growth and at this crucial

time, the country could not afford politics of agitation and confrontation.

Commenting on prevailing political situation, he said a stable political environment was necessary

to attract both domestic and foreign investment, which were essential for revitalizing the economy

and improving the livelihoods of millions. He further pointed out that economic development and

prosperity were closely linked to political certainty, without which long-term planning and policy

implementation suffer.

He urged all political stakeholders to prioritize the national interest above individual or party agendas.

Instead of resorting to political turmoil, he called for dialogue and consensus-building among political

parties to ensure smooth governance and economic reforms.

Highlighting the challenges facing Pakistan, including inflation, unemployment, and dwindling foreign

reserves, Malik stressed that unity among political leaders was a key to overcoming these hurdles.

He concluded that Pakistan's future prosperity depends on a collaborative political wisdom that

fosters growth, peace, and stability.