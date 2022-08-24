'Political stability for economic prosperity '; says governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said political stability is vital to attain economic prosperity in the country and all political parties should play their role.

Talking to PML-N parliamentarians led by Mrs Zakia Shahnawaz at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said political parties played an important role in stability and promotion of democracy in the country.

MNA Waheed Alam Khan, MPA Rahat Afza, former MPA Dr Farzana and former special assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi were also present.

The governor said public service had always been a hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League– Nawaz (PML-N), adding that every step had been taken towards development and improvement of the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the journey of public service would continue.

The governor said party workers were an asset of any political party, adding that doors of the Governor's House were open for party workers and the public.

Balighur Rehman said economic situation had improved a great deal today and everyone had a role in development of the society.

The governor said public representatives should strengthen contact with the people and playtheir role in solving their problems.