UrduPoint.com

'Political Stability For Economic Prosperity '; Says Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 06:50 PM

'Political stability for economic prosperity '; says governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said political stability is vital to attain economic prosperity in the country and all political parties should play their role.

Talking to PML-N parliamentarians led by Mrs Zakia Shahnawaz at the Governor's House here on Wednesday, he said political parties played an important role in stability and promotion of democracy in the country.

MNA Waheed Alam Khan, MPA Rahat Afza, former MPA Dr Farzana and former special assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi were also present.

The governor said public service had always been a hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League– Nawaz (PML-N), adding that every step had been taken towards development and improvement of the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the journey of public service would continue.

The governor said party workers were an asset of any political party, adding that doors of the Governor's House were open for party workers and the public.

Balighur Rehman said economic situation had improved a great deal today and everyone had a role in development of the society.

The governor said public representatives should strengthen contact with the people and playtheir role in solving their problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Muslim All Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon â€“ Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

1 hour ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

6 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.