Political Stability Imperative For National Development: Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Political stability imperative for national development: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan has said that political stability was imperative for national development, progress and prosperity.

Addressing a public gathering at the Dera of PML-N leader Rana Aqeel Khan Advocate in Chak No.74-JB here on Sunday night, he said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had severe lack of political acumen due to which he had promoted the culture of hate and hatred.

The minister said that in 2013, the load shedding and terrorism were rampant in the county but the PML-N government under visionary leadership of then Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif overcame these menaces and put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

In 2018, Pakistan was making progress at much faster pace when PML-N government was eliminated under a deep-rooted conspiracy and Imran Khan was clamped on the nation. He ruled the country for four years but failed to deliver the nation.

On other hand, the PML-N had established universities and hospitals in addition to constructing motorways and launching many public welfare projects, he added.

He said that present inflation was the outcome of the deal made by Imran's government with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on harsh conditions. However, the government would overcome this situation soon.

He said that Imran Khan was not sincere with the nation. He was hoodwinking the young generation through social media for his nefarious designs. Therefore, the people should recognize his true face and reject him with their vote power.

Rana Sana Ullah said that the general elections would be held this year. Therefore, the PML-N workers and activists should be ready to contest the elections and defeat PTI with thumping majority.

Later, he also heard public complaints and assured them to redress the same on top priority basis.

Former MPA Mian Ajmal Asif, Rana Aqeel Khan Advocate and others PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

