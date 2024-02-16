‘Political Stability Is A Need Of The Hour: Sharjeel Memon
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM
Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday stressed that it is the need of the hour to create political unity and mutual understanding among parties to strengthen the country in the face of economic and political challenges
Talking to a Private news channel, he expressed his party confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari who can carry forward the vision of Bhutto and said that only Asif Ali Zardari can bring unity among political party leadership with his wise decisions.
"PPP do not believe in politics of hate and violence.
We wants to bury politics of revenge and hate", he added.
PPP leader also criticized JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using religious card and derogatory language for political gains. 'Maulana should shun his differences and stop blaming others', said Memon, adding, the trend of blame game by politicians against each other should come to an end.
He urged all political parties and state institutions to respect the public mandate given to candidates in the February 8 elections.
He urged all political parties to come together and take the country forward.
