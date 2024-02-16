Open Menu

‘Political Stability Is A Need Of The Hour: Sharjeel Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2024 | 07:26 PM

‘Political stability is a need of the hour: Sharjeel Memon

Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday stressed that it is the need of the hour to create political unity and mutual understanding among parties to strengthen the country in the face of economic and political challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Senior leader Sharjeel Inam Memon Friday stressed that it is the need of the hour to create political unity and mutual understanding among parties to strengthen the country in the face of economic and political challenges.

Talking to a Private news channel, he expressed his party confidence in the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari who can carry forward the vision of Bhutto and said that only Asif Ali Zardari can bring unity among political party leadership with his wise decisions.

"PPP do not believe in politics of hate and violence.

We wants to bury politics of revenge and hate", he added.

PPP leader also criticized JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman for using religious card and derogatory language for political gains. 'Maulana should shun his differences and stop blaming others', said Memon, adding, the trend of blame game by politicians against each other should come to an end.

He urged all political parties and state institutions to respect the public mandate given to candidates in the February 8 elections.

He urged all political parties to come together and take the country forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari February All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

3 minutes ago
 Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 a ..

Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested

4 minutes ago
 SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan mother languages literature festival unve ..

Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry

3 minutes ago
 Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karach ..

Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival

3 minutes ago
 SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhib ..

SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects

3 minutes ago
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervis ..

PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators

3 minutes ago
 169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web ..

169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ co ..

National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes

9 minutes ago
 HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debat ..

HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship

9 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in ..

IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies

3 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan