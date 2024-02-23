Political stability key to address economic challenges: Ahmad Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of political stability in addressing economic challenges in Pakistan. Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the significant challenges the country faces and assured that his party is prepared to handle them responsibly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of political stability in addressing economic challenges in Pakistan. Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the significant challenges the country faces and assured that his party is prepared to handle them responsibly.

Khan was of the view that certain political forces were deliberately promoting polarization among the masses.He strongly criticized such tactics, labeling them as a conspiracy against the nation's politics, institutions, economy, and judiciary.

The PML-N leader emphasized the significance of constructive dialogue engaging with political parties for the better future of the country, saying that meaningful and productive discussions are need of the hour to find solutions rather than engaging in unfruitful discussions.

Khan's highlighted his commitment to political stability, responsible governance, and the need for constructive dialogue to address country's challenges.