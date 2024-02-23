Open Menu

Political Stability Key To Address Economic Challenges: Ahmad Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Political stability key to address economic challenges: Ahmad Khan

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of political stability in addressing economic challenges in Pakistan. Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the significant challenges the country faces and assured that his party is prepared to handle them responsibly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stressed the importance of political stability in addressing economic challenges in Pakistan. Talking to a private news channel, he acknowledged the significant challenges the country faces and assured that his party is prepared to handle them responsibly.

Khan was of the view that certain political forces were deliberately promoting polarization among the masses.He strongly criticized such tactics, labeling them as a conspiracy against the nation's politics, institutions, economy, and judiciary.

The PML-N leader emphasized the significance of constructive dialogue engaging with political parties for the better future of the country, saying that meaningful and productive discussions are need of the hour to find solutions rather than engaging in unfruitful discussions.

Khan's highlighted his commitment to political stability, responsible governance, and the need for constructive dialogue to address country's challenges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

9 minutes ago
 Europa League last-16 draw

Europa League last-16 draw

5 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out in cardboard factory

Fire breaks out in cardboard factory

5 minutes ago
 Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Am ..

Nepal keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Textile units, brick kilns fined Rs 600,000

Textile units, brick kilns fined Rs 600,000

7 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strength ..

Commerce Minister's visit to Saudi Arabia strengthens bilateral ties

7 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman for Insurance organizes national ..

Federal Ombudsman for Insurance organizes national conference

7 minutes ago
 Five injured in Darazinda motorbike blast

Five injured in Darazinda motorbike blast

7 minutes ago
 Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Ch ..

Orientation session on “The Impact of Climate Change on Business” held at LC ..

24 minutes ago
 Four power pilferers booked

Four power pilferers booked

24 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 901 more points

27 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar

Rupee loses 4 paisa against dollar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan