Political Stability Key To Country’s Survival: Musadik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:09 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday stressed that the survival of the country depends on achieving political stability which will ultimately improved the economic situation.
Speaking to the private news channel, he urged all political parties to operate within democratic traditions and focus on resolving issues through dialogue.
He emphasized that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was offered to engage with political parties, but he always wanted to talk with the establishment.
He added that PTI has its parliamentary representation that must be utilized for political engagement. Minister said that a National Action Plan was prepared to fight terrorism after APS attack, and successfully implemented it through several operations.
However, he criticized that in PTI's tenure the terrorists were brought and resettled in the country, which has contributed to the resurgence of terrorism in Pakistan today.
