Political stability key to economic stability, says Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Opposition Leader in Senate and former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that the political stability was key to economic stability in the country.

Talking to media persons after Eid prayers here, the former prime minister congratulated the muslims all over the country on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

He said that nation must pray for national unity on the Eid adding that stability and prosperity of the country should be the top priority of everyone.

Gilani criticized that previous PTI led government over political victimization against opposition during its tenure.

He pointed out that the previous government had imprisoned Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Khursheed Shah, Shahbaz Sharif and many other opposition leaders.

"Chairman PTI Imran Khan blamed that I have taken cars from national treasure house (Toshakhana) adding that I have taken things as per the law". He said that he was still facing the cases of Toshakhana even though he did not sell things like Imran Khan.

He said that Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto gave constitution to the country but the constitution was one of the biggest issues these days.

"When I was disqualified, I had the right to appeal but I went home", Gilani added.

He maintained that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan used to pray from Almight Allah for no-confidence motion against him by opposition but when he was defeated through the constitutional way he started putting allegations of interference by United States.