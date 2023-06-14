Political stability key to economic strength, development, prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that political stability in the country was highly important to achieve economic strength, attract investment, and ensure development and prosperity.

"Political stability and economic stability both are interlinked with each other," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the reconstructed Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road (previously known as IJ Principle Road) here.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a situation where there was political instability in the country, the political opponents were hatching conspiracies everywhere, spreading false propaganda and misleading the nation, and national and foreign investors would be ready to invest in the country.

Putting the responsibility of the current economic crisis in the country on the previous government, the PM said it breached its own agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the confidence of the Fund in Pakistan shattered and it was hesitant to resume its agreement now.

He said the current government had met all the conditions of the IMF and hoped that the programme would resume anytime very soon.

Shehbaz Sharif resolved that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, we all together would bring the country out of all crises.

He said the previous government had ignored the development projects and progress on the reconstruction of IJP road was also going on at a snail's pace. However, he said the current government made it possible to complete it within the stipulated time.

The PM said the project, previously known as IJ Principle Road, had now been named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haidar).

He said, "Those nations remained alive and moved forward with pride which remembers their martyrs and respect for the armed forces.

" The May 9 incidents ashamed the whole nation, he said adding that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and saved hundreds of thousands of children from becoming orphans by making their own children orphans.

The people involved in the May 9 vandalism were in fact enemies of the country, he added.

With respect to the ongoing projects in the capital, the PM informed that all the projects facing delays would be completed by next month and the electric buses would also arrive here by July 15.

He said the metro project was also totally ignored by the past government but the current government opened it within days after assuming the charge.

He said due to the sincere efforts of the government, the crude oil had been purchased at a price of at least $15 per barrel less than the international price.

"Each Dollar is important for us at this critical time, we need to minimize inflation and we need to provide maximum relief to the common man," he said.

He said that despite the economic crisis, the government provided maximum relief to the people.

He also hailed the finance minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a pro-poor budget. He informed that the government had raised the salaries of government employees by 30% to 35% and pensions by 17.5%.

With respect to the false allegation by the PTI Chairman, PM said if there was any corruption, the proof should have been presented and we will happily present ourselves for accountability," he added.

He informed 'Solid Waste Management' would be introduced in the capital very soon.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would give 100,000 laptops to the talented youth and the distribution would start next month. He made it clear that the laptops would be given totally on merit and no reference would be accepted.