UrduPoint.com

Political Stability Key To Economic Strength, Development, Prosperity: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Political stability key to economic strength, development, prosperity: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that political stability in the country was highly important to achieve economic strength, attract investment, and ensure development and prosperity.

"Political stability and economic stability both are interlinked with each other," he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the reconstructed Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Road (previously known as IJ Principle Road) here.

Shehbaz Sharif said in a situation where there was political instability in the country, the political opponents were hatching conspiracies everywhere, spreading false propaganda and misleading the nation, and national and foreign investors would be ready to invest in the country.

Putting the responsibility of the current economic crisis in the country on the previous government, the PM said it breached its own agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the confidence of the Fund in Pakistan shattered and it was hesitant to resume its agreement now.

He said the current government had met all the conditions of the IMF and hoped that the programme would resume anytime very soon.

Shehbaz Sharif resolved that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, we all together would bring the country out of all crises.

He said the previous government had ignored the development projects and progress on the reconstruction of IJP road was also going on at a snail's pace. However, he said the current government made it possible to complete it within the stipulated time.

The PM said the project, previously known as IJ Principle Road, had now been named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haidar).

He said, "Those nations remained alive and moved forward with pride which remembers their martyrs and respect for the armed forces.

" The May 9 incidents ashamed the whole nation, he said adding that the martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and saved hundreds of thousands of children from becoming orphans by making their own children orphans.

The people involved in the May 9 vandalism were in fact enemies of the country, he added.

With respect to the ongoing projects in the capital, the PM informed that all the projects facing delays would be completed by next month and the electric buses would also arrive here by July 15.

He said the metro project was also totally ignored by the past government but the current government opened it within days after assuming the charge.

He said due to the sincere efforts of the government, the crude oil had been purchased at a price of at least $15 per barrel less than the international price.

"Each Dollar is important for us at this critical time, we need to minimize inflation and we need to provide maximum relief to the common man," he said.

He said that despite the economic crisis, the government provided maximum relief to the people.

He also hailed the finance minister Ishaq Dar for presenting a pro-poor budget. He informed that the government had raised the salaries of government employees by 30% to 35% and pensions by 17.5%.

With respect to the false allegation by the PTI Chairman, PM said if there was any corruption, the proof should have been presented and we will happily present ourselves for accountability," he added.

He informed 'Solid Waste Management' would be introduced in the capital very soon.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the government would give 100,000 laptops to the talented youth and the distribution would start next month. He made it clear that the laptops would be given totally on merit and no reference would be accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Dollar Budget Ishaq Dar Oil Metro Road Karnal Man Progress Price May July All From Government Agreement Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

59 minutes ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

1 hour ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

2 hours ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

2 hours ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.